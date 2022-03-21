 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Florence homeowner still unsure if city will pay for repairs after utility pole falls on his house

  • Updated
  • 0
rotten utility pole florence

Will they pay? Thomas Johnson is still waiting for an answer to that question from the City of Florence, more than two months after the city's utility pole crashed down on his home.

“All of a sudden, there was a loud boom, and it jarred my house," Johnson said Monday.

Johnson contacted WAAY 31, asking for our newsroom to help him find some answers.

The pole came down on Jan. 19, nearly missing Johnson as he sat on the couch, working on his computer. The City of Florence dispatched crews to replace the pole and get the power back on immediately, but more than two months since the incident, they have yet to respond to Johnson's claim for them to pay for repairs. 

A City of Florence spokesperson told WAAY 31 on Monday that the city's legal team is still reviewing the details of the claim, they have not provided a response and they don't have a timeframe when Johnson could learn if they will pay or not.

Johnson said the city is dragging its feet, despite his multiple attempts to get answers. 

“They said it was a procedure that had to be gone through filing the claim paperwork. I did that," he said. "I didn’t realize it was gonna take two months and no answer."

The city said they usually process claims quickly, but due to the amount of damage, it is going through more reviews. The utility pole appeared to be rotten in the base section. Johnson paid out of pocket for a temporary roof repair but said he did not want to file an insurance claim through his homeowners policy, fearing increased rates or the company dropping him.

Thomas estimated the utility pole is about 43 years old. He believes it was installed when the house was built and hasn’t been replaced since.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

