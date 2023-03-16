Florence High School music studio making students dreams a reality

The Florence Academy of Fine Arts (FAFA) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
"I immediately knew as soon as I saw the equipment and stuff that it was where I needed to be," senior Colin Brooks, or Coli Cole, said.
He remembers the excitement he felt when he first walked into the studio in 9th grade. Now, he says he basically lives there creating his own beats and producing his own music.
He's looking forward to joining UNA's music program to start his career as a faith-based artist. Something he feels prepared to do thanks to FAFA.
"It's giving them the basic skill set to where if they decide to do this. They won't be completely empty handed when they walk in and that would put them ahead," recording studio instructor Michael Ivey explained.
He's already seen several of his students succeed like Taylor Grace, who is now a full time singer songwriter.
"My entire life is music because music saved my life so many times. It was that safe haven through everything I've ever gone through, everything I've ever felt, there was always a song for something," Taylor Grace said.
She hopes other kids at the studio see that dreams of creating music do come true, and that if they work hard to accomplish their own dreams like she did.
"Don't let other people affect how you feel what you do. If you like what you do, keep doing it. If you have faith in this dream of yours, keep doing it. It doesn't matter what everybody else thinks. I had more people against me than for me, and I did it anyways. You just do it anyways," Taylor Grace said.
Ivey hopes by investing in his students he'll be able to spark another Golden Age in the Shoals.
The program started with 500 students in 2013. Now, 2,500 students sign up each year, and the program has expanded to 14 separate areas for high school, middle school and elementary school students.
"We have exploded. I think we are the biggest fine arts program in the state and in the Southeast," Director of the Fine Arts Program at FAFA Jerry Foster, or Papa FAFA as students call him, said.
Foster says the program has become a model for other schools across the state to follow.
"I like to think of it as a light on the hill," Foster explained.
But, his main goal is to make sure students get a chance to make their dreams a reality.
"They don't all have to leave here and become professionals in this area, but we have given them an opportunity while they're in high school to live their dreams," Foster explained.
Foster says they are willing to expand to add more programs in the future to make sure kids have the chance to realize their dreams. They already have a number of field programs they are looking to expand, which includes teaching kids how to make music and sound effects for movies.