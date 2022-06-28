Florence firefighters raise money for autism awareness, get new tools to help

Florence Professional Firefighters Association Local 270 held a T-shirt fundraiser for autism awareness in June.
The Autism Society of Alabama and The Arc of the Shoals received 100 percent of the profits from the sales of the shirts created by Coleman Group of Florence.
Florence Fire Department Chief Jeffery Perkins and Deputy Chief Tim Anerton approved firefighters wearing the shirts on shift during the month of June also to help raise awareness.
On Saturday, the groups gathered as the Autism Society donated five Carter Kits to the fire department. These kits contain items known to comfort and focus those who are on the autism spectrum, as well as many others who find themselves overwhelmed or impacted by traumatic events, according to fire officials.