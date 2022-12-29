Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water

For some Florence families, they continue to wait for working water at their homes.
The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority.
Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days for water and he said they are frustrated beyond belief.
They have not been able to do daily tasks normally, such as taking showers or even just using the bathroom. He said he is grateful for his children being supportive of their issues.
"We've got four kids so right now we're taking showers at their houses at night," said Dunn. "[For] the dishes, we just boil water that we can bring to the house and that's what we wash our dishes in."
What really has left Dunn confused is that the house his son-in-law is building next door has working water.
Dunn said he reached out to the Water Authority and he said they told him that the available water is being dispersed randomly to homes. Dunn wanted answers and he has not gotten them.
"As a homeowner, we have lived here now for over 20 years," said Dunn. "It's frustrating to know the house beside me has water and I don't."
Luckily for Dunn and his family, his water turned back on later Thursday afternoon.
The Chisholm Heights Water Authority released an update regarding the water crisis Thursday afternoon.
Their water tanks are now up to 50-percent capacity, which they said is enough for everybody to have water.
They said if you do not, you likely have a water leak within your home.
You can drink the water, but they are urging everyone not to use washing machines or dishwashers until their water tanks can return to a higher capacity.