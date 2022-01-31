Florence council member wants mayor to pause $75,000 website contract, investigate process

A Florence City Council member told WAAY 31 in an exclusive interview Monday he was blindsided and is now demanding to know what really went down inside the mayor's office leading up to the now infamous Florence rebranding and logo reveal last week.
The "F" with an exclamation point was not well received last week when it was unveiled, and the story is spreading far beyond Northwest Alabama.
Beyond the questionable logo choice that the mayor admitted he helped pick from four options presented by Tatum Design — the Birmingham-based company that created the logo — there's serious questions about the city's own statements about how that firm was selected.
District 6 Councilmember Jimmy Oliver said he raised concerns early on about why the city wasn't looking locally for an option to handle this project, but he admitted he just took the mayor's office at their word and failed to follow up on those red flags.
While we wait for the city to respond and provide documents to WAAY 31's open records request, sources deep inside Florence City Hall leaked an email dated July 29, 2021, that seems to go against a timeline presented by the city.
“The logo itself is the least of my concerns right now, even though I’m concerned about that," Oliver said during an interview with WAAY 31 on Monday. "The process that was involved in how we got here is more concerning to me."
Oliver will ask the full council and mayor to put the current contract for a yet-to-be-built new website with Tatum Design on hold until he has some answers as to how that firm was picked for the contracts to do this work. He already emailed his fellow board members in advance of the work session and council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The city said they tried to get local companies to respond to a request for proposals, but no one responded. Based on that, Oliver said, the council approved the $25,000 and $75,000 contracts with Tatum last year for the logo and website, respectively.
“I think if we had done our due diligence harder, we could’ve got some locals involved," Oliver said. "I have not heard a single firm that knew about it. That is where I got some inaccurate information and based my decision on going forward with this Birmingham company."
WAAY 31 has requested the city provide a copy of the original RFP they claim they created for this project and that was allegedly posted for public review. So far, our request for those documents has not been answered, and WAAY was told Friday that the city's legal department is reviewing.
The email
Oliver confirmed he sent and received an email in July, before the contract was awarded, in which Oliver questioned why the city was not trying to shop local. WAAY 31 obtained and verified this email Monday.
The mayor's executive assistant responded to Oliver:
"For more than a decade and over three administrations, the City of Florence has made several attempts to create a modern logo to be used for mainstream marketing efforts across the city. The City of Florence Seal, the image we currently use as a logo, is timeless and historic; however, this official image does not truly capture the spirit of Florence in a progressive way. I am asking the Council to give me the opportunity to lead a branding and marketing campaign that reflects the modern day feel of our beautiful town, and encourages residents, businesses, and visitors to come and see what Florence has to offer.
I will be presenting this agenda item at Tuesday's meeting proposing that the City of Florence contract with Tatum Design to partner on this project.
It is time for Florence to stand out and set the pace for the Shoals area, and I look forward to organizing and leading this project to completion by October 2021.
There are several reasons why I do not feel this project should be hired locally:
1. Although my individual proclivity is to shop local, I am adamant (and, I know we agree) that this project is simply too large and important to accept anything less than classic, professional perfection. Most importantly, I am concerned that using any local firm might skew the goal of the project entirely which is to capture the essence of Florence as spoken by the stakeholders and citizens. Muddying the waters by hiring a local firm may cause the project to be directed by the interests of a small group of local residents versus an independent, unbiased third party.
2. Through my research of our local graphic designers (which is mostly what we have here), I did not feel that any of our amazing local businesses would be able to deliver a product that would meet the high standards I have set for this campaign and are not equipped to handle a branding and marketing campaign of this magnitude.
3. Tatum Design has partnered with a number of cities and businesses across the country to do this very thing, they have incredible experience. Most importantly, Tatum is going to be able to conduct a 4 month process and deliver a final product to us in only a short 10 weeks.
It is time for Florence to stand out and set the pace for the Shoals area, and I look forward to organizing and leading this project to completion by October 2021."
Oliver said with that response, and relying on the "experts" who were managing the project, he did not question it further until last week, when the city unveiled the new logo.
“I think there are a lot of unanswered questions, and I can’t stress enough I’m embarrassed that I did not ask more questions and be more of a hound dog," Oliver said.
The Florence City Council meets Tuesday afternoon with a work session expected to begin at 4 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled meeting. The logo topic is not currently on the meeting agenda but is expected to be discussed during public comment at the end of the meeting.
WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel and a crew will be there with our questions that have yet to be answered about the RFP and the selection process.