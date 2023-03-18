 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday
morning and again for Monday morning across the area. For the
Freeze Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub- freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 11
AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday
to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Florence City Schools job fair Thursday

FLORENCE CITY SCHOOLS LOGO

Florence City Schools is looking to hire certified teachers and custodians.

It will host its annual job fair on Thursday, March 23. It will take be at the Central Office auditorium at 541 Riverview Drive, next door to the Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House, from 4 to 6 p.m. On-site interviews are possible.

The 2023 Niche Best Schools and Districts rankings lists Florence City Schools as the best district to teach in Alabama. They're also number five for the best teachers in

Alabama and the seventh-best district in Alabama.

If you're interested in going to the job fair, you should pre-register here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

