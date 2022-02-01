Florence City Council votes 3-3 on rebranding contracts; residents, mayor speak out on logo decision

Many residents of Florence have spoken overwhelmingly against using Tatum Design and the city's new logo, but the city council is split down the middle.
The Florence City Council on Tuesday voted 3-3 on a resolution to terminate its existing contract with Tatum Design after a new logo caused major backlash from residents and on social media, as well as questions about the process that got the city to this point.
The council paid $25,000 for the logo and still has a yet-to-be-completed $75,000 contract for a new website built by Tatum Design.
Councilmember Jimmy Oliver moved to add the vote to Tuesday’s agenda during a work session before the meeting. That motion passed 3-2 with Councilmember Michelle Eubanks abstaining.
However, with a 3-3 vote, the resolution to terminate moves to a future city council meeting, and the contract with Tatum Design remains unterminated.
Many have questioned why the Birmingham-based company was chosen for the job over any of the marketing firms, artists or art students who call Florence and North Alabama home. It’s a question that has been echoed by councilmembers, including Oliver.
Mayor speaks out
During Tuesday’s meeting, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said the responsibility for the decision lies with the council as well as himself. The city previously claimed local agencies didn’t respond to a request for proposal that had been sent out.
But Betterton admitted during Tuesday's meeting that the request was never actually published for local agencies to see.
After considering local agencies, Betterton said, the decision was made to look outside the city for someone to take on the rebranding project, as there was "no evidence" anyone local had experience tackling a project of this size.
“We were looking for professionals that had specific municipal design experience,” he said.
He said it was then narrowed down to two agencies, and only Tatum responded to a request for information. From there, councilmembers, the mayor’s office and members of the public were all involved, according to Betterton.
He described the city councilmembers approving the contract with Tatum Design in late July 2021, how councilmembers were responsible for helping gather feedback on a community survey, how 90-minute sessions were held to discuss the rebranding, and how the council voted unanimously in a public December 2021 meeting on the logo that ultimately was revealed last week.
He admitted one councilmember was absent from the December meeting, but at no point did anyone have questions about the rebranding or logo.
Betterton also emphasized once again that the new logo was not meant to be a replacement but an enhancement, one that would be used for the city's new website. He said the city plans to continue working to find something everyone can truly agree on, as it’s clear “much work remains on this branding journey.”
Residents share their thoughts
Those in attendance at the meeting weren’t entirely receptive of Betterton’s message. Several spoke at the meeting to emphasize their thoughts that the new logo is neither wanted nor needed.
“We have a brand. We have a seal. We are the city of Florence, Alabama,” one resident said.
Multiple people said the city has been made into a joke, and worse, a joke that has been covered at the national and international levels.
“I’m embarrassed beyond belief,” another resident said. “... We are one of the greatest cities in the South. It only takes a few people to miss it and for all of us to lose out.”
“They did a disservice to our community,” a third resident, who identified himself as a local business owner, said of the mayor’s and council’s actions.
One person called for everyone to move past the hurt and to look for a way that would better include more voices in the future.
Open records request
WAAY 31’s Matt Kroschel also stood before the councilmembers to ask just how much money has been spent on the contract so far. To this, the council directed him to the mayor’s office, which confirmed receipt of WAAY 31’s open records request last week but had not responded to as of Tuesday.
Through the request, WAAY 31 seeks to review email conversations, budget documents and funding sources related to the rebranding. Read more about that here.