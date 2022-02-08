Florence City Council, company behind controversial logo cancel contract

The Birmingham design company that created a controversial new logo for the city of Florence won’t be moving forward with more work with the city.
Florence City Councilmember Jimmy Oliver tells WAAY 31 that Tatum Design has canceled its contract for the creation of a new website.
That contract was worth $75,000.
In a prepared statement released later Tuesday, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said the city and Tatum Design "mutually agreed" to cancel that contract.
"Like any other professional design consultant, the city welcomes them to submit a proposal for the website update when the city is ready to move forward," Betterton's statement said.
Oliver said the city remains responsible for the $25,000 logo design contract. So far, about $10,000 of that contract has been billed and paid.
Last week, the council voted 3-3 on a motion to terminate the $75,000 contract. The motion failed due to the tie, but was expected to come up again at the council’s next meeting.
Since its debut, the new Florence logo has been at the center of controversy.
WAAY 31 has been investigating how the logo came to be and how Tatum Design was selected to create it. We’re currently waiting on responses from the city to our Open Records requests. The city says that information was mailed to us Monday.
Here's Betterton's full statement:
"The City and the company hired for brand consulting both agree that the branding contract is complete as set forth in the agreement, so there is no need to cancel it. The City is evaluating its options for branding going forward and will do so with the input of our citizens and elected officials. Additionally, we have decided to put the website update on hold and have mutually agreed with the company to cancel that contract. They have been courteous and professional throughout this process, and I appreciate their work. Like any other professional design consultant, the City welcomes them to submit a proposal for the website update when the City is ready to move forward."