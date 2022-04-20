Florence bust finds more than 2,800 fentanyl pills worth $56,000

A Florence drug bust led to the discovery of more than 2,800 fentanyl pills with a street value of about $56,000.
Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of S Blair Street in Florence on April 16.
During entry, Marterius Shamar Adams threw a box containing the pills out a window, said Chuck Hearn, task force director.
Adams, 25, was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.
Florence/Lauderdale SWAT Team, Florence Police Department, Florence Police K-9 unit, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Colbert County Drug Task Force also took part in the operation.