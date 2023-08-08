Florence ‘bombshell’ joins cast of ‘Love Island USA’

A new “bombshell” has landed on “Love Island USA,” and he was made right here in North Alabama.
Rob Rausch, a 24-year-old Florence native who works as a snake wrangler, joined the cast of the dating competition series Monday as a surprise bombshell Islander for the show’s Casa Amor week.
"Love Island USA" airs on the Peacock streaming service, with six new episodes premiering each week. It’s hosted by “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.
According to the show, “Rob and 11 other new faces are coming in to shake things up, and we'll see the islanders split up into two groups – with one heading to a separate villa – to put couples’ loyalty to the test.”
Here are some details about Rob provided by the show:
- He lived in a trailer on a farm with three siblings.
- As a snake wrangler, he's been bitten by countless snakes, including a venomous one.
- He wants to find someone to date who loves adventure. She should also accept the fact that Robert lives his life with no filter.
- He looks to his grandparents as relationship goals, considering they have been together for 60 years.
- Ana de Armas is his celebrity crush.
- He loves to play golf.
Good luck, Rob!
And if you’re new to the show, here’s how “Love Island USA” describes itself:
Set in Fiji, season five of Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.