Florence bicyclist dies of injuries from Monday crash

A Florence man who was critically injured in a crash Monday night has died, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Michael S. Enlow, 59, was riding his bicycle on Lauderdale County Road 8 when he was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, ALEA said. Enlow was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment but died Tuesday of his injuries.
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. Monday near Lauderdale County Road 15, according to ALEA.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.