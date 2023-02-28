 Skip to main content
Florence bicyclist dies of injuries from Monday crash

A Florence man who was critically injured in a crash Monday night has died, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Michael S. Enlow, 59, was riding his bicycle on Lauderdale County Road 8 when he was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, ALEA said. Enlow was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment but died Tuesday of his injuries.

The wreck happened about 8 p.m. Monday near Lauderdale County Road 15, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident. 

