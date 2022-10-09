Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday.
68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there.
Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the shelter, says when she first heard about the mass amount of animals, she was worried.
"You know, having an influx of animals come in is like triaging," said Jones. "We have crates lined up and down the hallway."
The shelter then shared a message on Facebook, asking for people to foster dogs or volunteer at the shelter.
A past experience with the shelter made Donna Tate choosing to volunteer rather an easy decision.
"We adopted a dog from here who was brought in terrible shape and had it not been for the shelter, he would have not lived," said Tate. "Now we have this loving, precious baby at our house."
Tate said she wanted to give back to the shelter and that she loves helping the animals there, whether that be by walking, feeding or just caring for them.
The shelter's original goal of moving 40 dogs out of the shelter within 24 hours from last Thursday did not happen, which is making the situation even more stressful.
"It's you know stressful," said Jones. "I'm worried about my staff because [animal care] is one of the hardest jobs people do."
As the days continue to pass on and a lack of movement within, Jones said each day she feels could be worse.
"I'm worried because tomorrow will be Monday and there will be officers, you know, at work and animals that need to come in," said Jones. "Currently, it's going to be impossible to accommodate that."
The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.