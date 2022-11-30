Florence animal shelter relieved after animal cruelty suspect relinquishes custody of dogs

A Florence animal shelter learned Wednesday that 68 of the animals they took in from a Center Star property can now be put up for adoption.
In Lauderdale County court, Lamarcus Ricks relinquished his ownership of the dogs to avoid paying the county for daily care of the animals.
The shelter had been unable to put the animals up for adoption due to the ongoing litigation, but now they can, which brought a range of emotions for Cheryl Jones, the shelter's director.
"I can tell you that there was a lot of cheering here at the shelter," said Jones. "There was a little bit of crying, because it's a milestone for these guys, you know."
The shelter took the animals in earlier this fall after they were seized by law enforcement. Authorities found the animals in terrible living conditions.
"After we got the search warrant, we examined the dogs," said Matt Burbank, investigator with Lauderdale County. "We located some evidence that suggested the dogs may have been fought."
Ricks was charged with 68 counts of animal cruelty — one for each dog — and 17 counts of dog fighting.
The dogs were brought to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter, putting pressure on the staff.
"We were already full," said Jones. "We knew that meant the dogs had to come in, which would mean it would be like a tornado shelter and a kind of triage."
For two months, staff at the shelter took care of the dogs, taking each stressful day, one day at a time.
"It's a lot of physical work. It's a lot of mental and emotional work for the staff," said Jones.
Jones said they have already received numerous adoption requests from people across Alabama and Tennessee. She hopes all of the dogs can be adopted so they can celebrate Christmas with their new families.