Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher terrain areas in southern middle
Tennessee and northeast Alabama may approach high wind warning
criteria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Florence 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder of his grandmother

  • Updated
  • 0
Caleb Druckemiller

Caleb Druckemiller, 18, accused in the attempted murder of his grandmother.

A Florence 18-year-old is charged with attempted murder after Lauderdale County deputies say he attacked his grandmother with a pipe wrench.

According to court documents, Caleb Druckemiller was at home with his grandmother when she washed a blanket of his. She returned the blanket and was dusting his room when Druckemiller became violent.

Court records say Druckemiller chased his grandmother throughout the home, eventually beating her on the head with an orange pipe wrench.

The grandmother was able to barricade herself in her bedroom. According to that same criminal complaint, Druckemiller attempted to make his way into the bedroom by bashing on the door with the pipe wrench.

The sheriff's office says the crime happened Saturday just before noon on Highway 157 in Florence.

Druckemiller is charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief and menacing.

Right now, Druckemiller is in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $60,600 bond.

Caleb Druckemiller Complaint by Luke Hajdasz on Scribd

A no contact order has been placed against him by the grandmother.

