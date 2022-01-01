Flooding, standing water reported on Huntsville, Madison roadways

You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 03/08/1941.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 500 AM CST.

* At 146 AM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain have pushed Indian Creek above
flood stage to around 7.9 feet. Flash flooding is occurring at
this time near Indian Creek and will continue through 3 AM CDT.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch,
with localized amounts up to two inches.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered.

&&

Flooding, standing water reported on Huntsville, Madison roadways

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Madison and Huntsville police departments report that roadways are flooding in the two cities.

At 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Huntsville police said barricades have been placed in the area of Stringfield/Burgess due to standing water in the roadway.

At 12:52 a.m. Sunday, Madison police said Palmer Road at Palmer Park is shut down until further notice due to flooding.

At 11:25 p.m., police said drivers should avoid the areas of County Line Road and Arbor Trace and Hardiman Road and Cragen Lane because they are impassable due to flooding.

If you see standing water, do not drive through it.

Use extreme caution if you must be out tonight.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

