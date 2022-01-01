Flooding, standing water reported on Huntsville, Madison roadways

The Madison and Huntsville police departments report that roadways are flooding in the two cities.
At 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Huntsville police said barricades have been placed in the area of Stringfield/Burgess due to standing water in the roadway.
At 12:52 a.m. Sunday, Madison police said Palmer Road at Palmer Park is shut down until further notice due to flooding.
At 11:25 p.m., police said drivers should avoid the areas of County Line Road and Arbor Trace and Hardiman Road and Cragen Lane because they are impassable due to flooding.
If you see standing water, do not drive through it.
Use extreme caution if you must be out tonight.