Flooding risk continues with widespread rain all day

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night, before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into Friday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&