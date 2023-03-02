Flooding risk continues with widespread rain all day

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Jackson, Limestone,
Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN,
Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until noon CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 849 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms overnight last night. Several instances of
flooding are ongoing this morning across Central and
Northeastern portions of Alabama, as well as Southern Middle
Tennessee. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen so far,
with additional rainfall amounts of an inch to 1.5 inches
possible today. This will exacerbate ongoing or lingering
flooding concerns.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle,
Winchester, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville,
Redstone Arsenal, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Priceville,
Decherd, Trinity, Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan and Owens
Cross Roads.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger wind gusts in excess of 50
mph will be possible, especially along the higher terrain of
northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread
across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday
evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half
of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then
possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night,
before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves
eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to
3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into
Friday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Flooding risk continues with widespread rain all day

  • Updated
  • 0
Future Radar
Carson Meredith

*Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 PM Friday*

*Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 9 PM Friday*

The severe weather threat has ended for the time being. However, flash flooding and ponding on roadways will remain a concern during the morning commute. Plan on extra time and use extreme caution getting to work and school. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown!

Scattered showers and storms will stick around throughout the day but the severe weather threat is low. Any additional rain today will lead to more flooding concerns, especially rises in creeks and rivers.

Unfortunately, we are not finished with severe weather just yet. A line of strong storms will race across North Alabama ahead of our next cold front Friday morning. Current timing of Friday's storms looks to be 7 AM to Noon. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible once again.

It will remain blustery even after the storms are gone tomorrow. Gusts up to 50 MPH through the afternoon and evening may cause scattered power outages and knock down trees due to saturated soils.

Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on all platforms as we continue to monitor this morning's flooding and Friday's storms. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app to receive watches and warnings for your area.

THURSDAY: Rain continues. Scattered storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you