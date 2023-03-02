Flooding risk continues with widespread rain all day

*Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 PM Friday*
*Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 9 PM Friday*
The severe weather threat has ended for the time being. However, flash flooding and ponding on roadways will remain a concern during the morning commute. Plan on extra time and use extreme caution getting to work and school. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around and don't drown!
Scattered showers and storms will stick around throughout the day but the severe weather threat is low. Any additional rain today will lead to more flooding concerns, especially rises in creeks and rivers.
Unfortunately, we are not finished with severe weather just yet. A line of strong storms will race across North Alabama ahead of our next cold front Friday morning. Current timing of Friday's storms looks to be 7 AM to Noon. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible once again.
It will remain blustery even after the storms are gone tomorrow. Gusts up to 50 MPH through the afternoon and evening may cause scattered power outages and knock down trees due to saturated soils.
THURSDAY: Rain continues. Scattered storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.