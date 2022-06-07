 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section,
Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant
Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 800 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Flooding issues continue along with another severe threat Wednesday

Strong to severe storms developed Tuesday afternoon, producing damaging straight-line winds and even hail as large as a ping-pong ball. These same storms also produced incredibly heavy rain.

The thunderstorms are back building to the west, behind previous storms that are moving to the east. This is often referred to as "training of thunderstorms" because the same locations are repeatedly being hit by storms. This is a major reason why the Flash Flooding Warning was issued.

More storms will be possible through the rest of tonight, including the overnight hours. This will add to the ongoing flood issues, which could linger into the Wednesday morning commute.

The next greatest severe threat will arrive Wednesday afternoon. Data continues to point towards a complex of storms from out of Arkansas, racing through Mississippi and arriving in the Shoals by mid-afternoon. The great threat would be damaging winds on the leading edge of the complex that would trek east across our entire region. Thankfully, the threat should be ending by the early evening Wednesday.

This would then be followed by a brief lull in the wet weather Wednesday night through Thursday. More heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to return by Friday before we finally dry out just in time for the weekend.

