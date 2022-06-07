Flooding issues continue along with another severe threat Wednesday

Strong to severe storms developed Tuesday afternoon, producing damaging straight-line winds and even hail as large as a ping-pong ball. These same storms also produced incredibly heavy rain.
The thunderstorms are back building to the west, behind previous storms that are moving to the east. This is often referred to as "training of thunderstorms" because the same locations are repeatedly being hit by storms. This is a major reason why the Flash Flooding Warning was issued.
More storms will be possible through the rest of tonight, including the overnight hours. This will add to the ongoing flood issues, which could linger into the Wednesday morning commute.
The next greatest severe threat will arrive Wednesday afternoon. Data continues to point towards a complex of storms from out of Arkansas, racing through Mississippi and arriving in the Shoals by mid-afternoon. The great threat would be damaging winds on the leading edge of the complex that would trek east across our entire region. Thankfully, the threat should be ending by the early evening Wednesday.
This would then be followed by a brief lull in the wet weather Wednesday night through Thursday. More heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to return by Friday before we finally dry out just in time for the weekend.