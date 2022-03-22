Flood threat ends, then drier and cooler

Temperatures dip into the upper 50s tonight and heavy rain persists through at least midnight. For Wednesday, it's gray with only a few lingering showers past sunrise. The Flood Watch lasts through 7 a.m. Wednesday, but river flooding and standing water may persist through past that expiration time. Expect highs in the upper 60s.
As the week goes on, cooler air will filter into North Alabama. By the end of the week, we'll barely crack the 60-degree mark. It'll be a good chance to dry out with lots of sunshine. Expect a few cold nights, dipping to the mid-30s early Sunday.