Flash Flood Warning issued for southwestern Madison County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Madison County until 12 a.m. Sunday.
At 903 PM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain will force Indian Creek in the Madison area above flood stage. Flash flooding is expected to begin as this occurs near this creek.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Indian Creek in the Madison area is quickly rising and is expected to climb above flood stage over the next 3 hours with additional heavy rainfall expected.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.