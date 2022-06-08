 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
334 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

FRANKLIN AL           LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, southern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, Cullman and Morgan Counties through
730 PM CDT...

At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles west of Morgan City to Good Hope to
near Parrish. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Cullman, Hartselle, Boaz,
Guntersville, Arab, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Lawrence counties

  • Updated
  • 0
FLASH FLOOD WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Franklin and Lawrence counties until 9:30 p.m.

At 6:44 p.m. CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain and flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing!

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Russellville, Red Bay, Littleville, Belgreen, Crooked Oak, New Bethel, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Srygley Church, Rockwood, Posey Loop, Isbell, Dempsey, Red Rock, Little Bear Creek Reservoir, Colbert Heights, Tharptown, Pleasant Site, Mynot, Halltown and Newburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

