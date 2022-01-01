Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 03/08/1941. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&