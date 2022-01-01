Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

You are the owner of this article.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until midnight CST.

* At 903 PM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain will force Indian Creek in the
Madison area above flood stage. Flash flooding is  expected to
begin as this occurs near this creek.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Indian Creek in the Madison area is quickly rising and
is expected to climb above flood stage over the next 3
hours with additional heavy rainfall expected.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 03/08/1941.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM EST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CULLMAN              DEKALB              FRANKLIN
JACKSON              LAWRENCE            LIMESTONE
MADISON              MARSHALL            MORGAN

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 7 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jackson,
northern Marshall and southeastern Madison Counties through 945 PM
CST...

At 859 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Scottsboro, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Guntersville, Hollywood, Grant, Skyline, Section,
Woodville, Pisgah, Pleasant Groves and Dutton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1000 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

  • Updated
  • 0
FLASH FLOOD WARNING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Colbert and Lauderdale counties until 10:15 p.m.

At 817 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Cherokee, Lexington, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Oakland, Pride Landing, Threet, Zip City, Barton, Red Rock, Wright, Green Hill, Mt Hester, Center Star and Margerum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

