Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Colbert and Lauderdale counties until 10:15 p.m.
At 817 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Cherokee, Lexington, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Oakland, Pride Landing, Threet, Zip City, Barton, Red Rock, Wright, Green Hill, Mt Hester, Center Star and Margerum.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
