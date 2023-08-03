 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of norther Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several consecutive episodes of showers and thunderstorms are
expected across the Tennessee Valley from today through
Friday morning. High atmospheric moisture content will exist
throughout the period, leading to a risk for locally heavy
rainfall and flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Flash flood threat tonight through Friday

*A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama until 1pm Friday afternoon*

The severe weather threat is coming to an end for North Alabama. Lingering showers this afternoon should give way to mainly dry conditions this evening. Evening temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 70s to low 80s.

The next round of scattered storms should develop after midnight tonight. The threat for storms will likely continue through the first half of Friday. Severe weather is unlikely, but flash flooding will be possible. There is potential for some to receive 2-4" of rain. Storms will become much more isolated by late Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Storms will remain possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, though these are not as much of a certainty. Highs this weekend will be dependent on the rain. If you stay dry, highs will reach the 90s and the heat index could climb over 100.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Storms likely. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.

