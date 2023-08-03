Flash flood threat tonight through Friday

*A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama until 1pm Friday afternoon*
The severe weather threat is coming to an end for North Alabama. Lingering showers this afternoon should give way to mainly dry conditions this evening. Evening temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 70s to low 80s.
The next round of scattered storms should develop after midnight tonight. The threat for storms will likely continue through the first half of Friday. Severe weather is unlikely, but flash flooding will be possible. There is potential for some to receive 2-4" of rain. Storms will become much more isolated by late Friday afternoon through Friday night.
Storms will remain possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, though these are not as much of a certainty. Highs this weekend will be dependent on the rain. If you stay dry, highs will reach the 90s and the heat index could climb over 100.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Storms likely. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.