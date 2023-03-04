Five North Alabama schools claim blue maps at AHSAA state tournament

The AHSAA state basketball tournament tipped off Feb. 27 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Fourteen area teams from across North Alabama were part of the action, each competing for a blue map.
See previous coverage from the games below, and find the latest scores at the end of this article.
AHSAA Scoreboard
1A Boys Semifinal
- Covenant Christian 47, Florala 26
- Oakwood Adventist 52, Autaugaville 44
- Covenant Christian defeated Oakwood Adventist in the finals, 50-46, securing their second consecutive state title.
1A Girls Semifinal
- Elba 61, Marion County 68
- Loachapoka 34, Spring Garden 62
- Spring Garden defeated Marion County in the finals, 39-62.
2A Boys Semifinal
- St. Luke’s 63, Mars Hill Bible 56
- Aliceville 73, Sand Rock 63
- Aliceville defeated St. Luke's in the finals, 44-43.
2A Girls Semifinal
- Mars Hill Bible 70, Geneva County 50
- Cold Springs 44, Lanett 37
- Mars Hill Bible defeated Cold Springs in the finals, 69-47, earning their first state title since 2005.
3A Boys Semifinal
- Hillcrest 50, Midfield 67
- Sumter Central 41, Plainview 55
- Plainview defeated Midfield in the finals, 40-37.
3A Girls Semifinal
- Pike County 25, Clements 56
- Trinity Presbyterian 53, Susan Moore 47
- Trinity Presbyterian defeated Clements in the finals, 52-48.
4A Boys Semifinal
- Montgomery Catholic 28, Westminster Christian 61
- Hale County 46, Jacksonville 82
- Westminster Christian lost to Jacksonville in the finals, 37-51.
4A Girls Semifinal
- UMS-Wright 36, Priceville 56
- Prattville Christian 52, New Hope 37
- Priceville lost to Prattville Christian in the finals, 59-76.
5A Boys Semifinal
- Charles Henderson 61, Ramsay 60
- Valley 70, Scottsboro 51
- Charles Henderson lost to Valley in the finals, 50-54.
5A Girls Semifinal
- Charles Henderson 38, Pleasant Grove 68
- Brewbaker Tech 49, Arab 52
- Pleasant Grove defeated Arab in the finals, 53-36.
6A Boys Semifinal
- McGill-Toolen 57, Buckhorn 65
- Bryant 52, Mountain Brook 54
- Buckhorn defeated Mountain Brook in the finals, 65-56.
6A Girls Semifinal
- McGill-Toolen 22, Hazel Green 49
- Hillcrest 50, Huffman 56
- Hazel Green defeated Huffman in the finals, 53-40.
7A Boys Semifinal
- Dothan 41, Hoover 53
- Central-Phenix City 61, Spain Park 58
- Hoover defeated Central in the finals, 84-66.
7A Girls Semifinal
- Prattville 39, Hoover 87
- Foley 33, Sparkman 51
- Hoover defeated Sparkman in the finals, 44-55.