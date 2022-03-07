First workshop of Decatur City School's new parent academy to focus on social media

Decatur City Schools will launch its new parent academy on Monday.
One issue the district is hoping it can help families deal with is their kid's mental health.
"We're seeing a lot of different things come up as a result of the pandemic," therapist Marsha Gill with Eagle Consulting said.
She's seen an increase in anxiety and depression, and calls it the impact of social isolation.
Kids turned to their phones and social media in order to feel connected. While sometimes it can be good, too much of it can make things difficult.
"I think it's the fear of missing out. It's really the dynamic of social media and how it's impacting them as a whole. You know, wanting to be around friends," Gill said.
She now wants to make sure parents know what they need to keep an eye out for and how they can help. So, she will be presenting at the first workshops at the new Parent and Family Academy for Decatur City Schools.
"This workshop will really open that door," Gill said. "What a great opportunity for us to come together as a community and really teach our kdis what it means to be their advocate, protector and most importantly their mentor."
The program's specialist says parents will also need to work with their teachers.
"Teachers will notice things sometimes that parents don't," LaToya Brown said.
So that way, they all can make sure kids are good physically, emotionally and mentally.
"So they can perform at their best academically," Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Monday's workshop will be at Austin Junior High School at 6 p.m. There will be another one on Tuesday at Decatur High School at 6 p.m.
There is an online registration to help the school district plan, but you can just show up.