First Waltz weekend to be first big test of new traffic patterns around Huntsville's MidCity

  • Updated
mid city exit research park blvd huntsville

Drivers will notice the newly opened Mid City way exit off of Research Park Blvd.

Traffic engineers are about to find out if their new traffic access plans will work out as they anticipated when thousands of people converge on the MidCity District for the big kickoff weekend concert festival.

Starting Friday, drivers will notice more traffic accessing the new Orion Amphitheater off of Research Park Boulevard. That stretch of road near Interstate 565 is still undergoing lane-widening construction, so drivers will have to navigate new traffic patterns and construction zones.

The city of Huntsville officially opened the new MidCity Way exit ramp on Research Park Boulevard last week. The exit provides access from Alabama 255 to the MidCity District and the Orion Amphitheater.

The new 2,000-foot off-ramp required relocation of the Bradford Drive on-ramp. The Bradford Drive on-ramp is now elevated with a new bridge, leading drivers to Research Drive, which is directly adjacent to the new amphitheater and parking lot, according to the city’s news release.

The off-ramp was part of the city's vision to provide direct access to the Orion Amphitheater and MidCity while improving Research Park Boulevard. This new exit gives drivers another way to enter MidCity and the amphitheater, in addition to other access points along U.S. 72, Old Monrovia Road and Wynn Drive.

While the exit ramp leads to Research Drive, which is directly adjacent to the Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville’s Director of Engineering Kathy Martin explained sections of Research Drive will close during large events at the amphitheater to ensure pedestrian safety and enable better traffic flow.

