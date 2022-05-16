First Waltz at Huntsville's new Orion Amphitheater considered 'a major success'

The reviews are in and the City of Huntsville says the First Waltz at the Orion Amphitheater was a major success.
The weekend event was the first big test for the Orion and with more than seven thousand concert goers showing up for the music, Dennis Madsen with the City of Huntsville says the city is very pleased.
"One of the really underlying stats on Friday was not only did you have full house at the Orion for the first night of the First Waltz, but you also had the VBC sold out for Brooks & Dunn. There had been a little concern, could this region support more than one big event on a given evening, that was really proved this area can support it last weekend," Madsen said Monday.
The next big test for Orion comes Wednesday with the sold out Dave Mathews coming up later this week with a sold out Dave Matthews Band taking the stage. In the meantime, the Orion staff are getting some much-needed rest after what was a very long weekend.
Madsen says the city's traffic management plans worked well too, despite some concerns about traffic flows around the Mid City District during the planning stages. He said the new off ramp from Research Park Blvd., helped keep concert-goers moving smoothly and there were no reports of gridlock on the roads.