First taste of Summer with plenty of sunshine

Two words can describe our workweek forecast: sunny, warm. All is quiet on this Monday morning with temperatures hovering near 60 degrees. Although rain chances are few and far between over the next seven days, today will likely be the pick of the week. With plenty of sunshine, highs are in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Wind gusts out of the southeast could hit 25 MPH especially this morning before relaxing a bit this afternoon. If you are not a fan of the summer-like heat, get outside today!
High pressure settling in over the southeast keeps our weather pattern quiet but temperatures and the humidity will continue to climb. There is a good chance many of us will hit 90 degrees for the first time this year either Wednesday or Thursday! Models are hinting at maybe one or two showers Wednesday afternoon, but we are keeping the forecast dry for now. Rain chances do return this weekend as a low pressure stalled over the Atlantic Ocean shifts westward over the Carolinas Friday and Saturday. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday especially over our eastern counties, but the entire day is not a washout. At the same time, a cold front will be approaching from the Plains Sunday, giving us a higher chances for showers and storms to close out the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s.