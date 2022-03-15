First Response ceases operations, leaving 1 ambulance service in Decatur

First Response Ambulance has ceased operations in the City of Decatur.
Right now, only Decatur Morgan Hospital's ambulance services are available to serve the city.
The City of Decatur said First Response filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Huntsville Hospital.
"In the lawsuit, they say that they're upset with them running calls," said Tracy Thornton, Decatur fire chief.
Decatur Morgan Hospital began running on 911 calls due to a high volume of emergency calls during the pandemic. The response time was suffering, and it became an all-hands-on-deck operation.
"We wanted to make sure they have an EMS unit so that when they call 911 for an emergency, they have an EMS unit that’s going to show up at their door," said Thornton.
Decatur General stepped in to help and was granted the right to respond to emergency services after gaining its certification of Public Need and Convenience.
Thornton said now that First Response has ceased operations, he's confident Decatur Morgan's emergency services will be able to keep up with 911 calls.
One Decatur resident agrees.
"I don't think we'll have any bad response time," said Billy Bates, a resident of Decatur.
Bates worked in an ER for several years. He said operations at the local hospital always ran smoothly and now that Decatur Morgan's EMS will be the sole provider, he's not too worried.
Thornton said First Response hasn't shown up to many calls since January.
"In our response guideline, both EMS agencies were supposed to have two 24-hour ALS trucks, one 12-hour ALS truck. Since that went in effect in January, they have not had the number of trucks," said Thornton.
Thornton said going forward, they've started to make a game plan on dispatching and coverage of nursing homes needing transports.
"I think Decatur Morgan is ready to go ahead. They have a lot of opportunity to grow and do a good job with the city," said Thornton.
It's not clear whether First Response is ceasing operations temporarily or permanently pending the federal lawsuit.