 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Response Ambulance to cease operations in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
First Response Ambulance

First Response Ambulance will no longer operate in Decatur as of Tuesday, according to the city.

The City of Decatur said in a statement that it was notified of the change Monday, but residents shouldn’t fret — Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s ambulance service will continue.

“There will be no lapse or delay in ambulance coverage for our community,” said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling. “This is an essential service that all residents should have access to in the event they need urgent medical care.”

According to its website, First Response Ambulance has been operating in Decatur since 2012.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you