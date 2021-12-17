First responders rescue missing Huntsville man from creek near Geraldine

A Huntsville man was located by first responders near Geraldine after being reported missing by concerned family members, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The 31-year-old man was reported missing Thursday in Huntsville. The man’s wife called the sheriff’s office to report his mom had found his cell phone and vehicle on land the family owned in the Geraldine area.
Investigators later found clothing and a kayak that were confirmed to be his, and a helicopter from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit eventually found the man 2 miles down the creek. The sheriff’s office said he had suffered minor injuries.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked everyone involved in the rescue effort.
“We are thankful this individual was able to be reunited with his family,” Welden said. “This was a true team effort, and I am always grateful for how well our first responders work together in this county.”