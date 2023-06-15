First responders in Arab get outdoors to connect with community they serve

First responders in Arab spent Thursday morning getting to know the people they serve.
‘Rec on the Go’ is a summer program for community members to spend some time outdoors and get to know their local helpers.
Arab Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Hayes created this event to get first responders even more involved in the community.
“The police department, and the fire department, and ourselves, you know, we're here for the community, to do whatever we can do just to help the community out," said Hayes.
This event was the second of four program dates available this summer. Although this is only the first year for the ‘Rec on the Go’ program, their first two events were a great success.
Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn hopes the program grows so first responders can meet more community members in a positive way.
“Oftentimes when we show up on a call, it's usually something bad that has happened or something is going on,” said Washburn.
“I like to come out here today because we're getting to meet them on neutral ground where everything is good and we can have a good time with them, and play.
“They can see us in a different light and show maybe that we are just like everybody else and like to have fun. Just connect with the community really is the biggest part that we want to do today.”
Washburn even brought his daughter Reagan to join in on the fun.
“I’ve had a great time being out here with my dad and spending time with him and bonding with him more,” she said.
There will be two more ‘Rec on the Go’ days in Arab this summer. The next is set for July 6 at the Arab Soccer Field, and the second will be July 20 at the Arab Church of God.
They are free and open to the public.