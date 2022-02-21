 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

First responders credit bystanders with saving lives after Miami Beach helicopter crash

  • 0
First responders credit bystanders with saving lives after Miami Beach helicopter crash

A Robinson R44 helicopter, lay in the water in Miami Beach after it crashed at around 1:20 p.m. on February 19

 WFOR

Click here for updates on this story

    MIAMI (WFOR) -- First responders said those who rushed to help three people aboard a helicopter that crashed off Miami Beach over the weekend helped save their lives.

The chopper came crashing down Saturday into the water near Ocean Drive between 9 and 11 Street. People in the water and on the beach hurried to the helicopter to help.

“We’d like to thank the bystanders around there, they helped keep the helicopter above water enough for the two other occupants that were strapped into their seats, to have their heads above the water, so our rescuers could then try to release them. The bystanders did play a huge role in keeping that helicopter above the water to assist those people trapped inside the helicopter,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Lt Lucas Bocanegra.

Two of the people were taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable. The third walked away without any injuries.

It’s unclear what may have led to the crash. The FAA is investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you