First Grade Forecasters at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary

First grade forecasters are in the making at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary!

These 88 first grade superstars learned all about tornadoes, rain, snow, and the StormTracker 31 vehicle. We even took a wonderful literary journey through a thunderstorm with Franklin the turtle and his friends Beaver, Hawk, and Fox!

These students asked wonderful questions and listened so well to every explanation offered. We were especially thrilled to be able to send each child home with not only a full kid-pack but also with a StormTracker Safety Guide full of detailed scientific explanations and tips to remember to stay safe during the severe weather. The students especially loved that this book was written by our own team of Meteorologists and that the cover feature is of the ST 31 vehicle that they learned about today!

Thank you so much for having us, Goldsmith-Schiffman! We loved spending the afternoon with you!

