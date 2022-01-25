First fast-charging electric vehicle station in the state up and running in Fort Payne

Tuesday was a historic day for the city of Fort Payne, as the first electric vehicle charging station in the city and the first fast-charging station in the state were officially launched.
"There is electricity in the air, excitement in the air," Elaine Fincannon, deputy director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, said.
The TVA-powered stations are a part of the company's plan to install more charging stations along the major interstates in their region. The station in Fort Payne is the first to be installed in that plan, as well as the first fast-charging station in Alabama.
It's something the city's mayor, who grew up in Fort Payne, said is a big accomplishment for his beloved hometown.
"To be a successful city and to be a successful town, you've got to think into the future," Brian Baine, the mayor of Ft. Payne, said.
Another bonus of the charging stations is the economic impact it provides to the city. The station is located downtown, so visitors can take advantage of all Fort Payne has to offer.
"If they want to stay here for a couple of days, they can enjoy their fast charge, they can charge themselves by shopping, they can eat the restaurants — they can take advantage of all that Main Street offers here," Fincannon said. "Then, if they want to take advantage of other parts of the state, they're ready to go."
And though Fort Payne's is the first, TVA said seeing more of these in the future is inevitable.