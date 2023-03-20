 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

First Day of Spring feels more like a Winter Wonderland!

  • 0

** Freeze Warning in effect through 10 AM Monday**

Good Monday morning! Today is the First Day of Spring but we are sure not feeling it with wake-up temperatures in the low and mid-20s. You'll likely want to get out to the car a few minutes early to warm up the engine and possible scrape some ice from the windshield.

Monday Morning Forecast

The good news of the day is that we will have plenty of unobstructed sunshine that will gradually warm our high for the day to 53 degrees with the slightest hint of the breeze.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning at 9 AM ahead of temperatures right at or slightly below the freezing mark. The good news is that this will be our last Freeze Warning for some time!

Monday Forecast

Bring your umbrella with you as you head out the door Wednesday morning, scattered rain chances will be in the area. While it will not be an all out wash-out, periods of heavy rain through the later afternoon are possible.

Later this week, we really start to feel like spring with Wednesday's high in the upper 60s, Thursday's high right at 80, and Friday's high in the mid-70s.

We're tracking storms all day Friday, so be sure check-in multiple times on Wednesday and Thursday to get the most up-to-date timing on when the storms will be in your neighborhood.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: SE 1-5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

