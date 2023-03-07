First day of Alabama legislative session brings talks of education and the grocery tax

Today marks the first day of the 2023 Alabama legislative session, and lawmakers will once again tackle issues that could impact Alabamian's wallets and children.
School choice is a topic of discussion, and this isn't just a state issue. Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville is backing a bill in the Senate that would allow parents to send their child to any school, no matter their district. At the state level, Senator Larry Stutts of Tuscumbia is sponsoring the PRICE Act, also known as the Parental Rights in Children's Education Act.
Through the PRICE Act, students would have an educational savings account, or ESA, which would allow parents to use up to $6000 in state tax money to send their children to private schools, home school them, or move them to a different public school outside of their district.
Amanda Lopez, a mom who spoke to WAAY 31, said this bill would be great for parents and their children.
"Judging a fish on its ability to climb a tree - you know, different kids have different needs, so sometimes different schools are better suited to them, so having a little bit of freedom and ability to choose would be really, really great," Lopez said.
The PRICE Act would give the power of choice to parents and schools on whether they would like to participate. Under this bill, schools would not be mandated to allow students with ESA's and can limit the number of students they take in with ESA's.
In her State of the State address, Governor Kay Ivey said, "we need to start having more meaningful conversations about school choice."
Another topic up for discussion on day one is Alabama's grocery tax.
Alabama is one of three states that still tax the full 4% on groceries and food items with no relief from the state. This leaves shoppers paying more than 9% in combined sales and grocery taxes every time they go to the store. Jeff Peterson, a shopper outside the star discount market, told WAAY 31 that doing away with the grocery tax would benefit everyone.
"Everybody knows what it's like to go into any grocery store and spend money on their groceries and then be hit with tax, so I think money that can be left in the pockets of average Americans is a good thing," Peterson said.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture - grocery prices have been up ten percent since January of last year. Those extra dollars going towards a grocery tax could be money saved or spent on more groceries for struggling families. The state house's first reading to repeal the state grocery tax happened today.