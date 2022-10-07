First big chill of Fall arrives this weekend

We close out the workweek with one more warm day before big changes arrive this weekend. Highs reach the low 80s later today with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are on the increase this afternoon and tonight as a strong cold front makes its way through North Alabama.
Although there is no rain with today's front, much cooler air settles in Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s tomorrow despite plenty of sunshine. Patchy frost is looking more likely Sunday morning, so be sure to protect sensitive plants and vegetation. Temperatures moderate to seasonable norms next week. Rain chances finally return next Thursday.