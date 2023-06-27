 Skip to main content
Fireworks trailer stolen from Decatur church

  Updated
  • 0
Calvary Assembly's fireworks fundraiser

Every summer Calvary Assembly’s youth program sells fireworks as their biggest fundraiser.

Sunday night just after midnight the church's new firework trailer was stolen.

Pastor George Sawyer says he and his congregation were shocked Sunday morning when they arrived at Calvary Assembly and the fireworks trailer was nowhere to be found.

The total amount of losses for the church’s fundraiser is around 60,000 dollars. This means they are having to spend double this year on their fireworks supply.

The church’s surveillance footage shows the theft happened over a seven minute span and now investigators are working to identify the thieves.

In the meantime Calvary Assembly was able to borrow a fireworks stand from Dizzy Dean’s Fireworks.

Pastor Sawyer said, “It may sound a little strange…but we’ve already forgiven them, we’re praying for them and if they were to hear this I would love for them to just bring it back. We will forgive you, we’ll start from scratch.”

Calvary Assembly’s fireworks fundraiser is now up and running in the replacement trailer.

