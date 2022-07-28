Firefighters say Decatur residents' way of sleeping spared them from injury in Thursday fire

Decatur firefighters say some residents were able to escape a house fire without getting hurt early Thursday morning — and it's largely because of what the residents did before going to sleep the night before.
Decatur Fire & Rescue Engine Company 5 said firefighters arrived at the scene Thursday to find a home with fire visible at multiple windows. While one group of firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, another group searched the home for occupants.
The fire station said there were people inside, and they had made it a point to sleep with their bedroom doors closed the night before — something that played a key role in them avoiding injury from the flames.
"This is (a) very important life-saving measure that everyone should practice!" the fire station said in a social media post Thursday. "Remember to close before you doze!"