Firefighters responding to 'large outdoor vegetation fire' in Toney

Toney vegetation fire

Smoke rises from a fire involving at least 30 acres of outdoor vegetation in Toney on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 By Nicole Zedeck

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" Thursday on Pulaski Pike.

The fire involves at least 30 acres of land between Wall Triana Highway and Alabama 53, near the Limestone-Madison county line in Toney. As of 3 p.m., the fire was about 40% contained, officials said. 

The blaze was reported about noon Thursday. The cause is still under investigation, but one official told WAAY 31 that the property's owner said he had been burning things nearby. 

It's the largest fire the area has seen in the past few years, according to officials. 

Please avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames. 

