 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters responding to 30-acre 'vegetation fire' in Toney

  • Updated
  • 0
FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" on Pulaski Pike.

The fire involves about 30 acres of land between Wall Triana Highway and Alabama 53, near the Limestone-Madison county line. 

Please avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you