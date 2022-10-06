Firefighters responding to 30-acre 'vegetation fire' in Toney

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" on Pulaski Pike.
The fire involves about 30 acres of land between Wall Triana Highway and Alabama 53, near the Limestone-Madison county line.
Please avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.
