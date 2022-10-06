Firefighters respond to 60-acre fire near Ardmore

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" Thursday on Pulaski Pike.
About 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said the fire was under control and had burned about 60 acres. About 50 hay bales will continue to smolder for several days.
The fire started on land between Wall Triana Highway and Alabama 53, near the Limestone-Madison county line in the Ardmore area.
The blaze was reported about noon Thursday. The cause is still under investigation, but one official told WAAY 31 that the property's owner said he had been burning things nearby.
It's the largest fire the area has seen in the past few years, according to officials. Volunteer fire departments from Madison and Limestone counties in Alabama and Lincoln County in Tennessee worked alongside the Alabama Forestry Commission for several hours to get the fire under control.
Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue President Heath B. Jones said dry conditions and wind speed fueled the fire, which burned about 20 acres of woodland and 40 acres of open land but did not damage any structures or cause any injuries.
@Toney_FD is on the scene of a large outdoor vegetation fire at 14088 Pulaski Pike. Approximately 30 acres involved currently. Please avoid this area.— Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) October 6, 2022