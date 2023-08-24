Firefighters fighting blazes in intense summer heat

The excessive heat only makes the job harder for firefighters.
WAAY 31 caught up with Huntsville firefighters on the scene of a house fire today.
A small house fire broke out on Holmes Ave., and the firefighters on the scene said it was an unoccupied house and the fire started due to an electrical issue. So, no one was hurt. Firefighter Julianne Knowlton, who has been a firefighter for over a year, said working out in these conditions is challenging, but they stay prepared.
"It's rough; I mean, house fires can be anywhere from 600 to 1000 degrees," Knowlton said. "On top of that, it's already hot outside. So we're sweating when we get in the truck, but we just gotta remember to stay hydrated and get enough rest when we can and keep ourselves in good physical condition because they count on us in there and we've gotta make sure that we can handle it."
She also mentioned what you can do to prevent fires on sweltering days.
"Not overloading power cords - a lot of people are doing that when they are hooking up fans and extra things," Knowlton said. "Fires in the yard, you've just got gotta make sure that you pay attention to where it's at. Technically, in the city of Huntsville, you're not allowed to have fires, so that's for a good reason. Everything is really dry right now, and you don't want anything to start getting out of control."
Knowlton said everyone should stay hydrated and cool out in this heat, because most of the calls they have gotten this summer have been heat-related illnesses.