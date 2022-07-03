 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in a Walmart Pepsi machine

Lindsay Russell heard meows coming from a vending machine at the Walmart store where she works.

 Morristown City Government

Firefighters in Morristown, Tennessee, staged an adorable rescue mission after a kitten was found trapped in a Pepsi vending machine inside a Walmart store.

Lindsay Russell, a Walmart employee, was on her lunch break Wednesday when she heard meowing coming from one of the store's vending machines.

"I tried all through my lunch and my last break to get her. I tried recruiting co-workers to help me get her, and none of us could do it," Russell said, according to CNN affiliate WVLT.

So she called the Morristown Fire Department in hopes firefighters could help rescue the distressed kitten.

"We could hear it meowing as soon as we came up. We knew it was in there and kind of stressed out," Morristown fireman Doug Allison told WVLT.

Firefighters responding to the call unplugged the vending machine and removed the back cover, but still could not see the crying kitten, according to a Facebook post from the City of Morristown.

Luckily, the firefighters found another opening where they could see the kitten and coaxed it out.

"If we can help save a life, animal or human, we'll do what we can do," Allison told WVLT.

Russell, who has previously rescued animals, decided to take home the kitten.

And she gave her a fitting name to commemorate the ordeal: Pepsi.

