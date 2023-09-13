Fire victims in need of supply donations

Several Huntsville families lost their homes and much of their belongings after Tuesday’s devastating fire burned multiple units at the Reserve at Research Park apartment complex.
Now, they're starting over with the support of some in the community.
Organizations like the Red Cross and Hatching Hope are helping the fire victims along with some members in the community.
The devastation prompted Huntsville resident Antonia Simons and friends to jump into action. They came up with an idea to help the families who lost everything in the fire by starting a fire relief donation drive.
Simons says the victims are in need of food, clothing of all sizes, toiletries and other necessities. Donations can be dropped off at the leasing office of the Reserve at Research Park.
Antonia Simons said, “Think about what you would want someone else to do for you if you were in this situation, whatever it is you can give nothing is too small or too big. They literally need help with anything you can give.”
Simons and others will be at the leasing office on Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m. They invite anyone who is able to give supply donations for the fire victims to drop them off.