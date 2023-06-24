Fire ravages Hampton Cove landmark

A building under renovation in Hampton Cove is a total loss after a fire Friday night.
The building on 2700 Hampton Cove Way was fully engulfed when firefighters got on the scene.
They got the fire out within 15 minutes but the damage had already been done.
The director at the Hampton House says the building was closed and undergoing renovations that had been going on for a year.
It had been set to reopen in August.
The director said they will decide what steps to take next after surveying the damage in daylight.