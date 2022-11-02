Fire destroys Elkmont home Wednesday morning

An Elkmont couple is without a place to stay after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
According to Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Chief Lance Pitts, crews responded to the scene shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Cagle Road.
The home was fully engulfed. Crews were able to contain that fire to just the home and keep it away from the nearby garage.
The fire was mostly out by 6:30 a.m.
The couple was able to escape safely but one cat had to be put down.
Pitts said the fire was likely caused by electrical issues on the back porch.
The home is a total loss.