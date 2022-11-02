 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire destroys Elkmont home Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

An Elkmont couple is without a place to stay after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Chief Lance Pitts, crews responded to the scene shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Cagle Road.

The home was fully engulfed. Crews were able to contain that fire to just the home and keep it away from the nearby garage.

The fire was mostly out by 6:30 a.m.

The couple was able to escape safely but one cat had to be put down.

Pitts said the fire was likely caused by electrical issues on the back porch.

The home is a total loss.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you