Fire chief, EMA director recall fatal house fire in Colbert County

A Colbert County woman has died after her mobile home caught fire. For the dispatchers who answered her 911 call for help and the first responders who did all they could to rescue her, the situation has been an emotionally difficult one.
Susan Cook, 62, lived on Patrick Lane in the Barton community. On Thursday afternoon, she placed a call to 911, begging for help escaping her mobile home as it burned.
"She was inside the residence there and unable to get out herself," said Michael Smith, Colbert County EMA and 911 director.
He said dispatchers sent the fire department to her location, then listened to radio traffic as first responders arrived but found themselves also unable to get Cook out of her burning home.
Chief William Hogeland of the Barton Volunteer Fire Department said one of his firefighters and a Colbert County sheriff's deputy were the first on the scene.
Hogeland said there was a big dog in a fenced area near the home that prevented them from accessing the front door to get to Cook.
"He wouldn’t let them get in through the front door, so they had to go around to the back door," said Hogeland.
But, Hogeland said, when they went to the back door, they couldn't get far enough into the house.
"The flames and the smoke were so bad, so they had to back out," he said.
Smith said situations like these are hard every time, "but it was especially hard in this case ... because we were on the phone with that victim there, you know, as things were progressing."
He said it can be really hard for dispatchers and first responders to handle a call like this, and that the longer a person stays on the phone with 911, the more time the dispatcher has to form a connection with them — which can make it even harder after the call ends.
"Every call is an emotional drain on a call-taker," especially those without any kind of closure at the end, Smith said. "So, when you get one that is as high-impact as this is, that just exponentially makes it a little worse."
He said he's made it a point to reach out to the 911 employee who first spoke with Cook.
"She says she's doing OK," Smith said.
"It’s a sad situation, especially if you lose somebody and you’re trying to do all you can do to save someone," Hogeland said.
He explained that when a mobile home catches fire, first responders and the people inside don't have much time.
"Usually, on a mobile home like this — usually, they go up pretty quick," said Hogeland.
He said once firefighters were on the scene, they used 8,000 gallons of water, concentrating it on one room of Cook's home, "to save what we could."
Responders spent nearly five hours sifting through everything after the fire was put out. In situations like this, everyone is left hurting.
The state fire marshal's office is working to determine the cause of the fire.