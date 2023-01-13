Fire at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q forces restaurant to close Danville Road location through weekend

A fire in the pitroom at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q on Danville Road has resulted in a temporary closure.
No one was injured in the fire, which happened Friday afternoon, according to the restaurant.
"Everyone is safe! We are thankful for the swift action of our staff and local fire department for containing the fire so quickly," the restaurant said in a social media post. "We appreciate all the calls, messages and texts from all of our customers, friends and family."
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q hopes to reopen the Danville Road location early next week. In the meantime, its second location in Decatur, on Sixth Avenue, will be open as usual.