Finley to start at QB for Auburn

Auburn’s quarterback competition is over.
According to multiple reports and the team, T.J. Finley will be under center for the Tigers when they kick off their season against Mercer on Saturday.
The team had made the official announcement on Twitter at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Shortly after reports broke on social media, Finley took to Twitter to say “@AuburnFootball let’s ride,” clearly imitating Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson.
Finley saw action in nine games last year, serving as the starter in the final three games last season -- all of which were losses.
During his first season on the Plains, the LSU transfer completed 70 passes for 827 yards and six touchdowns, throwing one interception and rushing for another score. The junior’s best effort came in the biggest game of the season, the Iron Bowl, where he completed 17 of 26 attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers fell to their in-state rivals in quadruple overtime.
Finley now tops the depth chart, with transfers Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada rounding out Auburn’s top three options at signal caller.